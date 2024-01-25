Horizon: Forbidden West komt in maart naar de PC

PC-eigenaren kunnen vanaf 21 maart aan de slag met de Complete Edition van Horizon: Forbidden West.
De game zal door Guerrilla Games in samenwerking met Nixxes Software worden ontwikkeld en zal voor €59,99 te koop zijn. De Complete Edition zal de volgende dingen bevatten:
- Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow (available only with pre-purchase)
- Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (available only when linking your Steam account to PlayStation Network)
- Two Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)
- Two Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)
- In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs
- In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece
- Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint
De Complete Edition van Horizon Forbidden West is vanaf 21 maart verkrijgbaar via Steam en Epic Games Store.