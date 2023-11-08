Eerste trailer GTA 6 wordt volgende maand getoond

Sam Houser laat in een bericht weten dat ze begin december de eerste trailer voor GTA 6 zullen tonen.

Rockstar viert namelijk volgende maand diens 25 jarige bestaan en zo’n feest kan natuurlijk alleen maar gevierd worden door GTA 6 te onthullen, toch? In een bericht laat Rockstar-oprichter weten dat ze begin december de eerste trailer van de game zullen laten zien.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games.

Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

Thank you,

Sam Houser”

Er wordt al jaren gespeculeerd over GTA 6 en ongetwijfeld zullen we na de eerste trailer meer vragen dan antwoorden hebben, maar het is in ieder geval een begin. Wat hopen jullie volgende maand te zien? Moet GTA weer naar Liberty City (New York) of wordt het wel weer tijd voor Vice City (Miami)?!