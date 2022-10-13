Deze games voegt Sony aan PlayStation Plus-bibliotheken toe

Sony heeft laten weten welke games zij deze maand nog aan de diverse PlayStation Plus-abonnementen.
PlayStation 5
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
The Medium
PlayStation 4
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
Dragon Quest Builders
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition
Hohokum
Inside
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
Daarnaast zij er ook wat klassiekers aan de service toegevoegd, deze catalogus is beschikbaar voor PlayStation Premium abonnees.
PlayStation 4
Limbo
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Yakuza 3 Remastered
Yakuza 4 Remastered
Yakuza 5 Remastered
PlayStation 3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Everyday Shooter