Deathloop, Syphon Filter 2 en meer games naar PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium

Sony heeft de bibliotheken voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium-abonnees weer flink aangevuld. Zo komen Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Syphon Filter 2 en meer games naar de nieuwe service van Sony.
De ‘gratis’ PlayStation Plus-games van deze maand zijn al een tijdje uit, maar nu zijn dus ook PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium-abonnees voorzien van meer keuze qua games.
PlayStation Plus Extra
Deathloop (PS5)
Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)
Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)
Spirit farer: Farewell Edition (PS4)
Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)
Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)
Rabbits Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)
Rayman Legends (PS4)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition (PS4)
PlayStation Plus Premium
Syphon Filter 2 (PSOne)
The Sly Collection (PS3)
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)
Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)
Toy Story 3 (PSP)
Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)