Deathloop, Syphon Filter 2 en meer games naar PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium

Sony heeft de bibliotheken voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium-abonnees weer flink aangevuld. Zo komen Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Syphon Filter 2 en meer games naar de nieuwe service van Sony.

De ‘gratis’ PlayStation Plus-games van deze maand zijn al een tijdje uit, maar nu zijn dus ook PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium-abonnees voorzien van meer keuze qua games.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

Watch Dogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spirit farer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross — The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)

Rabbits Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game — Complete Edition (PS4)

PlayStation Plus Premium

Syphon Filter 2 (PSOne)

The Sly Collection (PS3)

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3)

Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)